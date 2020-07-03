Three more deaths, 161 new cases reported

Kern County has passed the 5,000 mark in COVID-19 cases.

The Kern County Health Department reported 161 new cases and three more deaths Friday morning.

The county now has 5,110 total cases and 80 deaths since the first COVID-19 case was reported here on March 17.

One new case was confirmed in the 93268 area code, increasing the Taft area count to 64 with 44 recoveries.

No new cases were found in other areas of the Westside.

Kern County currently has 1,413 active cases with 109 people hospitalized and 1,304 isolating at home