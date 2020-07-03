Fire threatens a second one, firefighters say

A structure has burned in a brush fire in eastern San Luis Obispo County.

The fire broke out about 12:30 p.m. in California Valley.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo said in a tweet that the first engine on scene reported one structure totally engulfed in fire and about 10 acres of grass burning with a second structure threatened. The type of structure burned was not specified

A full response of engines and crews from Cal Fire and the Bureau of Land Management and air tankers are en route.

This is a developing story. Check Taft Midway Driller for details as they become available.