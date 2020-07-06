Suspect charged with threats, cruelty to a child, weapons charges

A Taft man was arrested after he allegedly threatened and followed a teenage girl early Friday. Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said both Taft Police and Kern County Sheriff's deputies received reports of the incident near Tenth and San Emidio about 7:30 am.

Officers stopped a suspect vehicle and others contacted the victim, a 15-year-old girl who had fled to a nearby business.

She told officers that she was walking on Tenth Street when the suspect, for unknown reasons, stopped his car and got out and starting yelling at her and threatening her.

Beilby said the incident was unprovoked and there is no known motive. The victim ran away and the suspect, later identified as Joey Logyn Beau Chavez, 24, followed until two passers-by intervened and held him up.

The victim ran to Albertsons.

Beilby said the incident was not an attempted kidnapping.

Officers arrested Chavez on charges of making criminal threats, willful cruelty to a child and two warrants.

The added possession of illegal weapons charges when officers located brass knuckles and a "butterfly knife," a gravity knife similar to a switch-blade.







