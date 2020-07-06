RANCHO CUCAMONGA — Authorities arrested the man accused of killing a Hesperia resident in Fontana last week, and he has been charged with murder.

Pedro Rosales Valencia, of Whittier, is scheduled to appear in a Rancho Cucamonga courtroom Tuesday morning after being charged by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office Monday with murder, court records show.

Fontana Police Department detectives arrested Valencia, 29, on Saturday, three days after Daniel Duran Sr., 46, was killed.

On July 1, police officers responded to the 12000 block of Glenheather Drive in Fontana after a report of shots fired and found Duran with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation led detectives to identifying Valencia as the suspect, police said.

Booking records show he was arrested at the intersection of Slover and Serra avenues in Fontana. He was interviewed by detectives and later booked at West Valley Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Fontana police at 909-356-3346. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800-782-7436 or visit www.wetip.com.

Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DP_JoseQ.