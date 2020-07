Officers make arrests for meth, DUI and warrants

10:41 Assist other Department

Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av, South Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:58 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:06 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at E. San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:06 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:27 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Birch St/Harrison St, Ford City. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:50 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Montview Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:57 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:31 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Domino's Pizza, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

4:50 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/First St, Taft. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

5:24 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on North St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:34 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at First St/Lucard St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

6:50 False Alarms

Occurred at Western Geophysical on Supply Rw. Disposition: False Alarm.

7:06 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on North St. Disposition: Completed.

8:06 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred at Taft Airport on Airport Rd. Disposition: Unfounded.

8:59 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred on E. San Emidio St.Disposition: Unfounded.

9:04 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Ash St/Hwy 119, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

9:11 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred at Bell Av/E. Woodrow St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

9:34 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred on Church St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

9:58 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Supply Rw/Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:13 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St/Ash St, Ford City. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:04 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/North St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:16 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on E. Kern St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:47 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Montview Av. Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:00 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Eastern Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:06 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Elm St/Taylor St, Ford City. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:34 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Oak St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:34 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:53 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Completed.

2:14 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Goodwill Industries, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:34 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:38 Possession Methamphetamine

Officer initiated activity at Goodwill Industries, Finley Dr, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:45 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Unfounded.

5:41 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.