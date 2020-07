Warrant arrest, traffic accidents, resisting arrest

8:41 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred on Main St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:48 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at S. Tenth St/Front St. Disposition: Report Taken.

9:24 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at St. Mary's Catholic Church on E. Woodrow St. Disposition: Completed.

10:10 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Front St/S. Fourth St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.



11:08 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Westside Urgent Care on E. North St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

12:15 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Buena Vista Pl, South Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:57 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:11 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Completed.

3:35 Traffic Accident - Private Property

Occurred on Parkview Cr. Disposition: Report Taken.

5:14 Trespassing

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

5:31 Resisting Arrest

Occurred on Village Wy. Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:13 Trespassing

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.



10:03 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at The Storage Bin, Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:05 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fred's Cigarette Store, Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:19 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred on Fourth St. Disposition: Report Taken.

11:11 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at 7-11 on Sixth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:43 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:21 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:33 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Goodwill Industries, Finley Dr. Disposition: Checks Ok.