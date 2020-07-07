COVID-19, economy cited by executive board

Taft's every-five-year Oildorado celebration won't being going off in 2020.

Oildorado Inc. President Shannon Miller an the Oildorado Board announced Tuesday evening that the big event is being postponed until 2021.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic and a slumping economy made it impossible to hold the 10-day event this October.

"With a heavy heart, the Taft Oildorado Board announce that despite efforts to move forward with its Fall celebration, restrictions, continuous changes, and economic impacts have necessitated delaying Oildorado until 2021," the Board said in a news release.

"Due to circumstances outside of our control, the Executive Board finds it necessary to postpone Oildorado until next year,” President Shannon Miller said. “We were hopeful to make the Fall event happen, but we find it is in the best interest of all involved to wait until a time in which Oildorado can carry on its traditional celebration.”

No date has been set for Oildorado 2021.

Miller said it is important to do Oildorado right

"Oildorado does not want to make so many modifications that the charm and appeal is lost," Miller said. "The event takes hundreds of volunteers, many months of preparation, and relies on sponsors and industry leaders to host the event. Many vendors and attendees are currently unable to participate any longer due to the pandemic and vital planning time has been lost due to shut downs and limitations placed on gatherings."

But there are still some events that may go on this fall, including the popular Whiskerino contest. Many people have been growing beards since January in preparation for the beard, mustache contest.

"For those who have been growing their beards since January in hopes of claiming victory in the traditional Whiskerino Contest, don’t shave those faces just yet," Miller said. "The Whiskerino Committee has something fun in the works that can be done virtually to showcase the variety of beards that are out there."

Details will be announced in the coming week, she said.

In addition, The Maids of Petroleum, selected sponsoring clubs, the Oildorado Posse and Wooden Nickel Gang members will remain active as well as sponsoring businesses and groups.

All sponsorships, RV reservations, vendor applications and event registrations will be honored at Oildorado in 2021.