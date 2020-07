Arrests for heroin possession, domestic violence

7:19 Animal Control

Occurred on E. Lucard St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

7:23 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Erickson & Brown Funeral on Lucard St. Disposition: Report Taken.

8:25 Animal Control 2007060007

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Completed.

10:02 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Taft Transit Center on Supply Rw. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:17 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

2:50 Civil Matter

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Civil Problem.

5:16 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Rails To Trails/Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:39 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on Third St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:30 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Third St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

8:16 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Only 99 Cents Or Less on Fourth St. Disposition: Completed.

8:32 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St/Date St, Ford City. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:51 Possession Heroin

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:57 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Completed.

10:54 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:29 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Pico St/Lierly Av, South Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:20 Medical Aid 2007070001

Occurred at Pizza Hut on Kern St. Disposition: Assisted.

1:37 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:26 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Birch St/Madison St, Ford City. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:30 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Cascade Place. Disposition: Completed.