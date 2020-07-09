O’Brien calls her art “story art.” She explains, “Within a painting, there is a story that is depicted by the artist and sensed by the viewer.”

As a part of Dunsmuir Second Saturday, the Mossbrae Hotel will present the artwork of local artist Christine O’Brien at an open house to be held on Saturday, July 11 from noon to 6 p.m.

Relatively new to painting, O’Brien began in 2014 having taken an online intuitive painting course. O’Brien says of her art, “That was the start of my exploration with color and rendering images. As I found my own style, I discovered that there is a conversation between the artist and the painting. I surrender to the process, allowing the painting to guide me.”

O’Brien calls her art “story art.” She explains, “Within a painting, there is a story that is depicted by the artist and sensed by the viewer.”

Christine’s art is available for purchase and is on display in the lobby through Aug. 5, Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Jewelry designer Jane Rothenberg will also be selling her handmade jewelry and organic facial oils. When creating jewelry, she uses primarily gemstones, other natural elements, solid copper, brass and a specialty metal called shibuichi that was originally alloyed in ancient Japan.