The old sign, which the Dunsmuir Lions Club erected more than three decades ago had untreated posts and needed a major renovation. District Maintenance Assistant Tim Pierce took on the project with the help of Dunsmuir’s community organizations.

The Dunsmuir Recreation and Parks District along with community representatives from the Dunsmuir Botanical Gardens, Dunsmuir Rotary, and the City of Dunsmuir Public Works Department unveiled their newly rebuilt sign last week, which stands in front of the main entrance parking lot for the Botanical Gardens, City Park and river access.

The Dunsmuir Rotary and the Dunsmuir Botanical Gardens Organization both made contributions toward the cost of the renovation.

The Botanical Garden will plant flowers in the rock wall. The sign is repainted with newly treated posts. The new sign should be in place for a long time said Dunsmuir Park District Administrator Mike Rodriguez.

“On behalf of the District, I would like to thank the Botanical Garden, Dunsmuir Rotary for their contributions. And Steve Hart with Signs of Life who has since retired,” said Rodriguez. “Special recognition to Tim Pierce, Dale Willman and the City’s Public Works Department for the completion of this project.”

“This sign is a long time coming,” said president of the Dunsmuir Botanical Garden Board of Directors Luann Krahn-Weigele. “I am so glad to get this done. Our next project is the big Dunsmuir Botanical Garden sign on the back of the grandstand to the baseball field.”