Indian Wells Water District Board Director Ron Kicinski told the Daily Independent he has no idea how a conspiracy theory video describing COVID-19 as a "hoax" wound up on his Facebook page.

The video, which was posted on June 30, was labeled as false information by independent Youtube fact checkers.

The Daily Independent emailed Kicinski about the video Wednesday. When he called the DI later that day, the video had been deleted from the page. As of Thursday, Kicinski's page did contain at least one reference to his elected seat on the water district board.

Kicinski said he did not post the video and was not aware it was on his Facebook page. He said he is inept at using Facebook and relies on his wife Sharon Girod to manage his Facebook presence.

"I don't think I have looked at any posts or videos about COVID at all. The only ones I look at are the ones [IWV Water District General Manager] Don Zdeba forwards," he said.

"I don't even know what it is. I have no idea. I didn't post it," he added. "I never look at my page. I don't even know how you set up a page."

Kicinski told the Daily Independent he does not agree with conspiracy theories questioning the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and agrees with following social distancing and preventative guidelines, "especially in Ridgecrest where you see the number of cases go up."

Girod told the Daily Independent Kicinski is "an idiot when it comes to Facebook." She confirmed that she set up the page for him and deleted the video in question after he sent her a text asking her to do so.

"I have now deleted it because he didn't know how," Girod said she also "cleaned up" his Facebook page at the same time.

Kicinski said his wife may have posted the video to his page. Girod said she did not, but that Kicinski may have posted it accidentally after watching the video while scrolling through his Facebook feed.

Girod said the video does not reflect Kicinski's beliefs.

"I looked at it and I thought 'he's never thought that,'" she said.

She added that the video "may have been shared by accident. I am the one that posts political stuff," meaning presumably other political posts.

Kicinski and Girod manage T.O.S.S., an employment agency in Ridgecrest. Both told the DI that they take the pandemic seriously, closed the office in March according to Governor Gavin Newsom's directive and follow all social distancing and protective protocols at all times.

Kicinski's term on the water district board is up this November.

A representative from the Kern County Public Health department stressed the importance of residents obtaining factual information on the pandemic from sources such as themselves, the California Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control. Public health's website kernpublichealth.com has a dedicated COVID-19 section with resources and links to reputable sources of information.

The department also posts regularly on social media and gives press briefings disseminating current information to the community.

Suver: 'We should not create doubts about the seriousness' of pandemic

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital CEO Jim Suver in a statement to the DI said various unfounded theories about the virus have been circulating nationally and this faulty information has led to additional challenges for healthcare workers. He said the misleading information causes more anxiety in the covid-vulnerable population and provides "false justification for ignoring actions to limit the spread of the virus."

Suver noted that California hospitals are starting to fill up with COVID-19 patients and straining resources. He added that creating uncertainty in the country about the COVID-19 pandemic "only leads to more cases and worried patients."

Suver stated that patients do die from COVID-19 and healthcare workers and first responders do put their lives at risk and that "we should not create doubts about the seriousness" of the pandemic.

The IWV Water District office was closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure of employees. Kicinski said the board directors had no say in that decision, but it was made by Zdeba.

The water district office was closed after employees were potentially exposed to COVID-19 through their children. Those potentially affected were tested by RRH. The water district front office was closed indefinitely, pending test results according to Zdeba.

Lauren Jennings contributed to this report.