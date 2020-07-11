The city of Ridgecrest has once again closed its city council meetings to the public due to the current pandemic, including the upcoming July 15 meeting.

As in the past, the public can watch the meeting online at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live. Meetings are streamed live and are also available for playback after the meeting, according to the city.

The public is asked to call 760-499-5010 to comment during the meeting. This system has been rife with difficulties at past meetings, but callers are asked to give time for media delays.

Written comments on agenda items can be emailed to City Clerk Ricca Charlon at rcharlon@ridgecrest-ca.gov or sent by mail to Ricca Charlon, City Clerk, 100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Please specify which agenda item your comment relates to. According to the city, all communication is read by the City Council.

The July 15 agenda only contains four action/discussion items. In addition to the now-routine COVID-19 update, the agenda also contains discussion and guidance to the city's representative on the IWV Groundwater Authority Board, potential acceptance of a military installation resiliency grant from the office of economic adjustment for nearly $500,000 and a memorandum of agreement with Sierra Sands Unified School District for law enforcement services for the School Resource Officer Program.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. No closed session is scheduled.

For more on the meeting, see upcoming editions of the Daily Independent.