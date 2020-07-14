Health department reports 84 cases in Taft area

COVID-19 cases continue to increase on the Westside and the rest of Kern County.

The Kern County Health Department reported Taft has 84 total cases Tuesday morning, an increase of 19 over a the past week. Fifty-five cases here are considered to be recovered, leaving 29 active cases.

Maricopa had two new cases reported in the past seven days for a total of five with three recoveries.

No new cases have been reported elsewhere on the Westside.

In Kern County, there are now a total of 6,769 cases and 98 deaths attributed to the virus.

The health department reported 4,302 cases have recovered.

There were 142 people in the hospital and another 227 recovering at home in isolation, according to health department figures.