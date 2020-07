Trespassing arrest, traffic accident

8:38 False Alarms

Officer initiated activity at Jug & Rose, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: False Alarm.

8:42 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written)

9:17 Trespassing

Officer initiated activity at Popeyes, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:58 Violation Court Orders 2007110010

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Completed.

11:10 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Frosty King, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:43 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:27 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:11 Traffic Accident - injury

Occurred at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119. Disposition: Report Taken.

5:17 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Village Wy. Disposition: Completed.

6:31 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:52 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Main St/Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:42 Poss or Pass Check w/ intent to Defraud

Occurred at Gerges Chevron on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

8:04 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Third St/North St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:31 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

9:01 Animal Control

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Completed.

9:16 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at A St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:43 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Completed.

11:07 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at First St/Lucard St. Disposition: Completed.

11:32 False Alarms

Occurred at Burger King on Gardner Field Rd. . . Disposition: False Alarm.

12:12 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Trinity Baptist Church, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:27 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Hillard St/Keene Ln, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:38 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Center St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:45 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Frosty King on Kern St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:22 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Western Inn & Suites, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:28 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St/Date St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning