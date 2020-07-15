This has happened before, this time and place of the most deliberate and consequential and defining of realities resulting in the deaths of not only nameless persons but whole cultures of unrecognized kinfolk that go about their daily routines on the simple but joyous faith in the believing of the sun’s rising in the morning and going to a job that supports not only their family but a place among other people like themselves.

But again, it just got junked by the very people they allowed to speak for them on a local and national and international stage where only the most ardent of demagogues were able to defile thousands of years of simple but hard-won wisdom of the commonality of common sense.

Viruses that streak through whole world communities wreaking the most dreadful of consequences have an intelligence of dismembering thousands of years of human discourse, and that of the keep-hood of human embrace defining the very essence of life itself.

It has been said that viruses have been as consequential as genetic absolutes that have and continue to alter what we humans have arrived at, and that we as homo sapiens is a dreadful but unalterable outcome that becomes a predicate of a future beyond comprehension.

Rejoice then for living in this moment of time, for we will eventually become, at a minimum, a reflection of yesterday, no matter how imperfect. Because, before this cosmic stretch of time, there was an absolute and perfect but unknown spark that gave the universe and all the billions of universes that were to come after an infinity of place that has a resplendence of worlds like ours.

Perhaps we will prevail in a future not of absolutes but of fallible realities that eventually grants us peace and a glance of a future that beckons us home to the very stars that birthed us.

For governments will always, as the fatal illustrative of history has shown us of, will always, with a passion of deceit bought with that pound of flesh called patriotism, betray us. One’s allegiance, then, is found with that daunting but absolute grace called friendship, which befriends each of us, no matter how tardy our acceptance.

Kae Quante

Montague