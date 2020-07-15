In the North State we are fortunate to live in an area of great natural beauty blessed with clean air and water. Audrey Denney, candidate for U.S. Congress (District 1), is our best choice to protect our farmlands and wild lands. Both an agriculturist and educator, she is committed to caring for the land to safeguard it for future generations. Doug LaMalfa has no such commitment.

Audrey believes that local control is an essential part of any course of action. Audrey and states that farmers, foresters, and ranchers should all be involved in determining environmental goals and regulations. She will work to streamline regulations tailored to the different types and purposes of public lands.

Audrey will fight for increased funding for forest management and fuel reduction for wildfire prevention. She will also advocate for increased funding for local governments to properly manage public lands in their jurisdiction. Our warming climate makes this a critical issue.

We need a representative who will truly serve the voters, unlike Doug LaMalfa who is controlled by corporations and special interests. Please vote for Audrey Denney this November.

Eleanor Mauro

Mount Shasta