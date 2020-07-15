Defendant will be sentenced in August

The man arrested for threatening and following a teenage girl in Taft earlier this month has pleaded no contest to one felony count of making criminal threats.

Joey Logyn Beau Chavez is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 11.

He remains in the Kern County Sheriff's custody and his bail is $45,000.

Chavez, 24, was arrested by Taft Police and Kern County Sheriff's deputies who were responding to reports of a man following the victim, a 15-year-old girl in his car and yelling at her in the area of Tenth and San Emidio.

At one point, officers said, he got out of the car.

The girls was able to run away to safety and officers contacted her at a nearby business.

Chavez was originally charged with making criminal threats, willful cruelty to a child and two warrants but all except the threatening charge was dropped in a plea agreement.







