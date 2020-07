Paraphernalia, violation of court orders arrests

6:08 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:24 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Midway Rd/Hwy 119. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

6:39 False Alarms

Occurred at Countryside Car Wash on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

7:19 Animal Control

Occurred at A St Park on A St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

9:27 Stored Auto

Officer initiated activity at Loma Vista Av, Taft. Disposition: Report Taken.

9:54 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Completed.

10:46 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Rails To Trails, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:20 Animal Control

Occurred on Loma Vista Av. Disposition: Completed.

11:41 Animal Control

Occurred at Original Hacienda Grill on Fourth St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:45 Assist other Departments

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:03 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:07 Possession Paraphernalia

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:52 Violation Court Orders

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:18 Taft City Ordinances

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

5:30 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Ot's Cookhouse on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:02 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at McDonalds on Kern St. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

11:20 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:35 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Crystal St/Asher Av, South Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:47 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Calvin St/Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

12:03 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at 7-11, Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).