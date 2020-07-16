Belcampo Farms offer sausages, ground beef and pork, whole chicken, eggs, beef jerky, and bone broth. Their products are organic, and their animals are grass fed.

Belcampo Farms will join Julia’s Fruit Stand and the Dunsmuir Community Garden in bringing their products to the Dunsmuir Farmers Market. Belcampo Farms offer sausages, ground beef and pork, whole chicken, eggs, beef jerky, and bone broth. Their products are organic, and their animals are grass fed. Market Manager, Andrea Herr, reported that Belcampo Farms will not be able to come to every market. They will start out with July 16 and July 30. "Their products are very high quality. We are delighted that they will join our Market. I hope the community will come and try their products and support this local farm," Herr said.

Julia’s Fruit Stand will bring their fresh peaches, nectarines, plums, watermelon, cantaloupe, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, and onions. Dunsmuir Community Garden brings a variety of organic produce fresh from their garden. Kindred Gardens brings a large variety of vegetable starts, herbs, succulents, and other house and yard plants.

Pyroclastic Chocolates are handmade, infused chocolates, and Silvia brings pork, chicken, and vegetable tamales.

If you have Cal Fresh or WIC Farmers Market, the Market matches your EBT purchase or WIC coupons up to $20. The Market is Thursdays from 4-7 pm on Spruce St. between Dunsmuir and Shasta Avenues, next to the Dunsmuir Brewery Works. The community is encouraged to enjoy the fresh tastes of local produce, eggs, meat, and artisan food and to support the participating farmers, gardeners, and artisan cooks. For more information, call (530) 925-4355.