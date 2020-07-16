Kern County death toll rises to 105

Five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in people living in the Taft area since Wednesday, the Kern County Health Department reported on Thursday.

The 93268 zip code has 89 total cases and 30 active cases, according to KDPH figures, with 59 people considered recovered.

No new cases were reported in other western Kern County communities.

The health department also reported the deaths of eight county residents from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 105.

Overall the county reported 153 new COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 7,084. To date, 4,523 people have recovered.

The health department reported that 151 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 2,295 had the virus but were recovering at home.