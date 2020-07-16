Siskiyou Arts Museum in Dunsmuir celebrates the work of two artists who have pieces displayed as part of their “Suburban Primitive” exhibit.

Ronald Walker and Warren Scherich have unusual works of art on display until Sept. 5.

Walker, with his interest in suburban primitive art, feels humans have not changed in 60,000 years and he adds that human problems haven’t changed either. Walker says he thinks life in the suburbs is as exciting and interesting as anywhere and his colorful 11x14 fanciful paintings tell his story.

He displays 45 of his Gourache (opaque water color) paintings that dry quickly. This enables him to build up layers of colors detailed with pencil. His work can be seen at www.ronald-walker.pixels.com/collections/paintings

“So whimsical and colorful, they make you think,” said SAM volunteer Kim Harper.

Balancing the Suburban Primitive art show is Warren Scherich, who calls himself a pluralist. He specializes in primitive tribal images and displays his ceramic sculptures along with their story, “The Dogu Invasion.” Scherich created The Dogu Invasion as a conceptual art experiment that has evolved into international installation with components on almost every continent.

Dogus, meaning “clay figures,” are small humanoid and animal figurines that are high fired raw and glazed distinctive ceramic characters that he says will continue long after we are all dead.

On a table there are many of his little creations with a sign encouraging people to take one and “join in the story.” People can display them in their gardens or place them somewhere for others to find and continue the Dogu Invasion. They each come with a pamphlet telling of their long saga.

“I love the thumb work,” said Dan Evers, founder of the Rainforest Art Project in Chico, says, “I love the idea of his fast, tremendous range and impulses of his work. I work with art and children so I can relate to this. It is doable. It’s perfect for kids to get inspired by it.”

To read Scherich’s story and see his work go to his webpage at www.warrenscherich.com.

From July 3 to Aug. 2, SAM is having an ART BAZAAR Fundraiser to compensate for the long closure due to COVID-19. They are selling art supplies, art work, books, frames and more. Though they have had many art donations, they are still taking more to make up for the months they were closed.

The Siskiyou Arts Museum is a member & volunteer supported 501(c)3 non-profit art gallery and gift shop, located at 5824 Dunsmuir Ave. Their summer hours are Thursday through Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m. To find out more about the museum or their open hours due to the pandemic to go to www.siskiyouartsmuseum.org, or call (530) 235-4711.