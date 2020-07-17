A Ridgecrest man accused of murder and arson admitted to the killing, according to court documents.

George Smith Jr., 57, was arrested on June 30 after evading a police officer, at which point he confessed to Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies to murdering his wife, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department's charging statement filed with Kern County Superior Court.

The Daily Independent obtained the charging statement as well as the probable cause declaration.

“Feel like I’m in a bad dream waiting to wake up,” George Smith said, according to the charging statement. “My wife of 36 years, I killed her.”

Smith pleaded not guilty to all three charges — first-degree murder, arson, and evading a peace officer — and is being held on $1 million bail. He is scheduled back in court for hearings on Oct. 13 and Oct. 15.

The Kern County Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at around 10 a.m. June 30. After putting the fire out, KCFD found the body of Vickie Lynne Ryno Smith, 54, located in the master bedroom, with the body covered in burns, according to the charging statement.

Kern County Coroner Supervisor Annette Ugalde noted a deep slash mark on Vickie Smith’s neck and it is believed she died prior to the fire, according to the charging statement.

The Kern County Arson Investigation Unit ruled out any accidental causes after finding an accelerant that was used in starting the fire, along with a silver metal kitchen mixing bowl and a separate white plastic container that smelt of gasoline, police said in the charging statement.

The statement also noted that a close friend of Vickie Smith provided police with text messages from June 17-29 where she claimed George Smith was abusing her. The friend noted Vickie Smith had never spoken about abuse prior.

According to the statement, one person interviewed told police that he went to Smith's house at 5 a.m. but Smith said he wasn't going to work that day because he was sick, and another provided security camera footage showing Smith's truck leaving the house at 10:03 a.m. The first 911 call reporting the fire came at 10:06 a.m.

In the statement, police said Smith told a sheriff's deputy that he "did a bad thing" and went to Kernville to stand there and think for a few hours.

He also repeatedly told deputies that he did not know what happened, but that he needed to face his fate, according to the document, adding that he came back to town so he would be caught.