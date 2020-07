Loitering, paraphernalia arrest

8:02 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Cougar Corner Bookstore on Finley Dr. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:06 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Welcome Inn on Kern St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:11 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at E. Ash St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

12:00 Violation Court Orders

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:22 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Garratt St/E. Kern St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:21 False Alarms

Occurred on S. Sixth St. Disposition: False Alarm.

2:59 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:56 Medical Aid

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. Disposition: Assisted.

9:05 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Gerges Chevron, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:30 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Supply Rw/Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:34 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at Western Inn & Suites, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:17 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Second St/North St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:31 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy/San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:52 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Warren St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:42 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Wood St/Olive Av, South Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:12 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/North St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:30 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:38 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:52 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:26 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Pierce St/Elm St, Ford City. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:14 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:29 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:54 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Warren St/Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:06 Possession Paraphernalia

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.