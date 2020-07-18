One of the often-overlooked elements of the Christian faith, especially in the American church, is persecution.

Believers often discuss the will of God for their lives, but seldom does one say, "The Lord has made it clear to me that I am to suffer humiliation to the point of death for my allegiance Jesus."

Well, God speaks through his word, and whatever we may think God is saying, it must be consistent with the plain teaching of Scripture. In this connection, 1 Peter 3:17 says, "It is better, if it is the will of God, to suffer for doing good than for doing evil."

Even more boldly, 2 Timothy 3:12 declares, "Yes, and all who desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will suffer persecution."

Jesus blessed his followers, not by saying, "If you are reviled and persecuted...", but "When" (cf. Matt 5:11; 10:19, 23). First-century Christians understood this, the resilience of their faith often tested by the fires of suffering (1 Pet 4:12).

Do we?

In 42 B.C., on the very site of Philippi, an important victory opened the way for the emergence of the Roman Empire under the rule of Octavian, who assumed the title "Augustus" (i.e., "the sacred, exalted, worshipped one") to his adopted surname, Caesar. The name conveyed authority far beyond political power, giving Octavian absolute dominion over humanity and nature. After Julius Caesar’s spirit was declared to be enthroned in heaven with the gods (deified), supposedly affirmed by a bright comet that appeared during his memorial, Emperor Octavian accepted the honor as "the son of god!"

One of Octavian Augustus Caesar’s greatest achievements is initiating the Pax Romana, a largely peaceful period of two centuries in which Rome imposed order on a world long convulsed by conflict. When he died in A.D. 14, Augustus followed in his great-uncle’s footsteps one last time. For his huge contributions to Rome, he earned the posthumous title Divine Augustus.

The peace of Rome was wonderful for its imperial citizens. Infrastructure was developed, trade flourished, public health improved, art and architecture were unsurpassed and people were generally contented.

Being a Roman citizen was a good thing and Philippi, its citizens largely veteran soldiers, were proud to be Romans. Indeed, Philippi became a chief city of one of the four Roman districts into which Macedonia was divided. Philippians enjoyed many privileges, including tax exemptions; they spoke Latin as the official language, and the citizens viewed themselves as Romans (Acts 16:21).

Nonetheless, the Philippian Christians – albeit thankful for their Roman citizenship – came short of acknowledging Caesar as divine, nor would they worship him as God.

This was among the reasons they suffered persecution. Paul writes to remind them of several realities: First, they were to stand together against damned adversaries (Phil 1:27-30). Second, they were to evangelize their corrupt culture (Phil 2:14-16). Third, they were to wait for their lord and savior from heaven where lay their true citizenship (Phil 3:20-21).

We, too, are proud to be Americans. In his providence God has "made from one blood every nation of men to dwell on all the face of the earth, and has determined their preappointed times and the boundaries of their dwellings" (Acts 17:26).

God has made this nation — our state, county, community and respective neighborhoods — into what it is today. We have a wonderful heritage and are grateful for the Pax Americana enshrined in our founding documents, defended by our military and enforced by our judicial system. We are citizens of and love our nation. When internal forces work to wreak the foundations of our society, we remind ourselves that we are Americans living under and submissive to a constitutional republic.

Nonetheless, as Christians, we also recognize that we have but one lord and bow the knee before neither a movement nor a man other than the only savior, Jesus Christ.

"My kingdom," Jesus said, "is not of this world. If My kingdom were of this world, My servants would fight" (John 18:36).

Christians are not agitators; we lead prayerful, tranquil and quiet lives (1 Tim 2:1-2); and for the Lord’s sake, we are submissive to civil authorities and structures appointed by God (Rom 13:1-7; 1 Pet 2:13-17).

Ours is dual citizenship – one spiritual and one civic. We anticipate the coming of the kingdom of God, but at the same time actively participate in the community to maintain justice and order.

In this way, may the citizens of heaven shine brightest in these dark days of civil unrest.

Scriptures to Memorize: Matthew 5:13-16

