Lucerne Valley Unified School District Career Technical Education coordinator Nancy Joan Spillman, whose bright countenance and steady guidance served as an inspiration to students and staff alike, died July 9. She was 87.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that I pass on the news I received that Nancy Spillman, former CTE Coordinator in our district and our dear friend and colleague, passed away," LVUSD Superintendent Peter Livingston shared in a message to district staff members. "Nancy was an incredible lady and pushed us all to do better and be better."

Livingston’s message, which was shared on the district’s Facebook page, sparked an outpouring from former coworkers and students who remembered Spillman — a 40-year Lucerne Valley resident — as an instructor with an unparalleled ability to touch the hearts and minds of all who came in contact with her.

"She was an amazing lady," said Kimberly Evans, who took over as culinary arts instructor four years ago when Spillman retired from teaching and became CTE coordinator.

"Thank you for everything Nancy," said former Lucerne Valley Middle High School music teacher Brigham Welch, now an instructor at Victor Valley College. "You gave us an example we will never forget. You made us all feel special."

Cindy Lattin-Oliveira, who as the district’s food services coordinator worked closely with Spillman, spoke of her kindness. "She always had a smile and a hug for me. Heaven gained a beautiful angel."

"Nancy holds a very special place in my heart," said teacher/coach Kelli McFarland Papiernik. "She hired me and was so encouraging through my first few years. She is in the presence of Jesus and reunited with her husband. We may have lost but heaven gained."

Spillman was much more than a wonderful coworker. She made a huge impact on students.

"Some of my best high school memories were in her class or field trip with her," Katherine Lowry said. "Lots of love to the family during this time."

"She was a beautiful soul and literally one of the sweetest, most caring people I've ever met," said Tammy Whiteside Nichols. "She introduced me to my love of baking and I will always be grateful to her for that! She was definitely one of a kind and will be greatly missed."

Spillman served as the high school’s culinary arts teacher for 17 years. She and current culinary arts instructor Kimberly Evans met in the 1990s when the two worked at the Lucerne Valley Market & Hardware store.

When she got close to retiring after she turned 80, Spillman knew Evans would be a perfect replacement for the program she built from scratch.

"She was an amazing lady," Evans said.

Spillman handed the reins over to Evans after the 2015-16 school year. After retirement, school administrators and Spillman realized that maybe her time the high school wasn’t done. She was named the CTE Coordinator, a position that oversees management of the CTE program, formerly known as the Regional Occupational Program.

Spillman was born in Salem, Oregon on Nov. 29, 1932. She was married for nearly 50 years to noted evangelist and author James Spillman, who died Nov. 15, 2002. The Spillmans had six children and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

One of her daughters, Judy Baudoux, is the LVUSD County teacher and her granddaughter, Joy Heuer, has been a Desert/Mountain teacher who recently has been working at Lucerne Valley Elementary.

The family is planning a private memorial service, Livingston said.

"Give your family extra love tonight for Nancy," he said. "She always hugged me when I saw her, and I am positive she would want us to continue to do the same."