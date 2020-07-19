Traffic accident, DUI arrests
6:26 False Alarms
Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.
7:18 Traffic Accident - Non Injury
Officer initiated activity at Gas Company Rd/Gardner Field Rd, Taft. Disposition: Report Taken.
10:47 Animal Control
Occurred on Calvin St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
11:27 Trespassing
Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Unfounded.
2:54 Theft under $50
Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.
6:37 DUI, no accident
Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/Second St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.
6:47 Assist other Departments
Occurred at Sixth Av/E St. Disposition: Outside Assist.
7:36 Traffic Stop
Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Supply Rw, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
7:48 Loitering, other than schools
Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.
8:48 Civil Matter
Occurred on Williams Wy. Disposition: Civil Problem.
9:21 Taft City Ordinances
Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
11:19 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.
11:21 DUI, no accident
Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.
1:41 Disturbing the Peace
Occurred at Welcome Inn on Kern St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).
3:37 Annoying Phone Calls
Occurred on Grant Terrace Dr. Disposition: No Action Taken.