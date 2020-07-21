As California surpasses 400,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, state officials say residents shouldn’t expect a reopening of many services anytime soon.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services secretary, said during a Tuesday press conference that it could take up to five weeks for case and hospitalization rates to stabilize following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s "dimmer switch" actions.

And even then, he said, businesses might not return to normal, as the closures and restrictions are the key factors in case control.

The "dimmer switch" actions refer to the June 18 statewide mandatory face covering order, the July 1 closures of bars, wineries and indoor operations of restaurants for counties where case growth was out of control, the July 13 order that expanded that order statewide, and the order issued that same day for problem counties to close fitness centers, places of worship, personal hair services and indoor malls.

Ghaly said neither he nor the governor would commit to a hard date for when the state might be ready to roll back some of those restrictions, saying he doesn’t "want to do anything too soon."

State health officials on Tuesday reported 400,769 confirmed COVID-19 cases. If California were a country, it would have the fifth-highest number of cases in the world, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Russia, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The state, home to about 40 million people, has more cases than South Africa, which has about 58 million people and has reported 381,798 cases of the virus, or Peru, which has about 32 million people and 362,087 cases, according to Johns Hopkins.

California has also reported 7,755 fatalities. The state has the fourth-highest death tally in the country, following New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

