The Badger Fire northwest of Yreka is now 450 acres and 35% contained, CAL FIRE reported Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Evacuation orders have been lifted to evacuation advisories.

Sparked around 4:30 p.m. Saturday evening, July 18, the Badger Fire was originally two fires that merged into one, CAL FIRE said.

On Sunday, another fire burning in the Shasta Trinity National Forest north of Lakehead caused delays on Interstate 5. It had burned 35 acres as of Monday morning and was 100% contained.

Firefighters worked throughout the night to contain the Gibson Fire, working on both sides of the Sacramento River in the canyon in order to protect the railroad tracks. The cause of that fire is also still under investigation, STNF said.

Updated information about the Badger Fire can be found at this link:

https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/7/18/badger-fire/