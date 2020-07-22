Edward Allen Roehlk died July 5, 2020 after a 5 year valiant battle with cholangiocarcinoma. He was born November 2, 1947 in Los Angeles, CA.

Ed graduated from Covina High School in 1965 and in 1968 he was drafted in the US Army. He was a radioman with the 1st Cavalry Division in Viet Nam for a tour of duty that ended after one year. He brought home with him the liver flukes from the swamps that would eventually cause his death. He suffered the effects of Agent Orange for the remainder of his life. Upon discharge he spent the next few years touring the West Coast until he met and fell in love with his best friend, Sandi. They continued their wandering ways on his motorcycle. After living in Seattle then Southern CA Ed and Sandi settled in Siskiyou County.

He loved the quiet and solitude of nature. He was an excellent cabinetmaker and all around handyman. He enjoyed reading and music and traveling with Sandi. He leaves many lifelong friends and relatives to mourn his loss including his sister Jeannine Bourbon (Chuck), sister-in-law Debbie Geringer (Russ) and many nieces and nephews but especially his wife and best friend Sandi. He was predeceased by both of his parents, his sister Linda and his nephew, Nathan.

As Ed used to say "I'm rambling "... A celebration of life will be held September 5, 2020 at his home in Fort Jones.