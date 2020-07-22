Glenda Joyce Thomas (Asher) passed away on July 11, 2020. She leaves 3 children, Deidre Bingham, Clint, and Tim, 11 grandchildren, 17 great- children, and 1 great-great grandchild. Mom is from a generation of classics, born December 25, 1932. At the apex of national depression was born…the antidote, our mom. Mom turned childhood adversity into strength, loyalty, and service to others. She worked hard to raise her children independently as a single mom; she attended school to become a nurse, and earned her degree as a Certified Public Accountant. Mom was active in organizations nationally and locally involved in history and genealogy. Her family included some of the first settlers of Shasta County. She is a member of the DAR, Daughters of the American Revolution.

In 1969 she married Gordon Charles Thomas and began a new journey. Mom and Dad completed each other; happiness, beauty and adventure were never far from wherever they were. They met at a Parents Without Partners dance and it was love at first sight. They joined a dance club, and dancing western swing continued to bring them much joy. They had one of the first organic farms in Siskiyou County, growing apples and peaches. Each summer they would sell fruit at a fruit stand at the Grenada I-5 exit. Their apple juice was a best seller, and could be found in many local stores. Mom and Dad were into eating healthy, enjoying the beautiful outdoors of Siskiyou County, and serving the community. Now they are together and can do these things again.

We welcome all who knew Glenda to send an email to the address below, created for friends and family to share memories and pictures of our beautiful Mother: abingha@gmail.com