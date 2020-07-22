Kern County death toll now at 115

Kern County reported 10 more deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday as the county's case count grew by more than 10 percent over Tuesday.

Taft added 10 new cases and now has 131 total confirmed COVID-19 cases. There are 63 recoveries and 68 active cases in the 93268 zip code. The Maricopa area has six total cases with three recoveries.

The Kern County Health Department reported an additional 1,120 cases for a total of 11,198 in the county. To date, 4,985 people who have tested positive for COVID has recovered.

The health department reported 5,930 people with active COVID-19 infections were recovering at home and 158 were hospitalized.

The California Department of Public Health, however, was reporting 280 people with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon. The CDPH website said 65 were in intensive care units.