Kern County adds 1,135 cases

Taft now has 75 active COVID-19 case, according to the Kern County Health Department.

Figures released Thursday morning show Taft's total case count increased by 10 for the second day in a row to 141. To date, 66 people have recovered.

The rest of the the Westside remained unchanged.

Maricopa has three active cases and three recovered cases. The Fellows-Derby Acres area has one recovered case.

Kern County's infection rate continue to grow as well. The health department reported 1,135 new cases Thursday, raising the county total to 12,333.

So far, 5,084 have recovered and 6,966 people are isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

No deaths were reported Thursday and the death toll remains at 115.

The county health department said 158 people are hospitalized with COVID, but the California Department of Public Health said 257 people are hospitalized here with 57 in intensive care units.