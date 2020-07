Hit-and-run, vandalism investigated

9:00 Trespassing

Occurred on Hillard St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

12:00 Violation Court Orders

Occurred on Fourth St. Disposition: Unfounded.

2:28 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on E St. . Disposition: Completed.

2:31 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Erickson & Brown Funeral on Lucard St. Disposition: Report Taken.

4:41 Out of Control Juvenile

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Completed.

7:25 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Creekside Apartments on Finley Dr. Disposition: Completed.

:29 Suspicious Person

Occurred at San Emidio St/Fourth St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

8:57 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred at Tenth St/Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

9:18 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Messenger Automotive on Center St. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

11:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on Loma Vista Av. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:31 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at OT Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:54 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:27 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.