Montague residents were awoken by the insistent blaring of the town’s fire horn in the wee hours of the morning Wednesday when a series of fires broke out, suspected to have been started by the same man.

Montague residents were awoken by the insistent blaring of the town’s fire horn in the wee hours of the morning Wednesday when a series of fires broke out, suspected to have been started by the same man.

When 20-year-old Noah William Smith of Montague was arrested on arson-related charges later that morning, he was carrying a flare gun and a bow and arrow, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Smith is being held in the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka on charges of maliciously setting fires with bail set at $250,000. He was still listed as an inmate at the jail as of Friday morning, July 24.

Firefighters were first alerted to a vegetation fire just before 2:45 a.m. on July 22, burning in the field behind the 100 block of East Buell Street.

Montague Volunteer Fire Department and CAL FIRE firefighters responded to extinguished the flames.

At that time, the Sheriff’s Office reported, the fire’s origin was still under investigation and fire agency personnel and Siskiyou County Deputy Sammy Woods left the scene after gathering evidence.

At 4 a.m., a second fire was reported, this one reportedly begun by a man. Evidence gathered at the scenes indicated that the suspect, who was reported to be in the vicinity of Oberlin Road near Scala Lane, was most likely responsible for both fires, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Montague Fire Chief Jasen Vela was advised by a truck driver that a man, later determined to be Smith, started a fire in the roadway on Ager Road near Montague. Vela contacted Sheriff’s dispatch, located the man, and followed him until Deputy Woods’ arrival at the location.

When Woods initially contacted Smith, he was uncooperative, the Sheriff’s Office said, but “he later complied with Deputy Woods’ order to follow commands and he was disarmed without further incident.”

Woods’ investigation revealed the original fire occurred in the 800 block of East Webb Street.

“A local resident heard a ‘pop’ and saw a flash and glow, suspected to have originated with the suspect’s use of the flare gun to start the original fire,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The witness, her husband, and nearby residents attempted to put the fire out but the quick response by Montague and CAL FIRE firefighters saved the day and the fire was extinguished before it could spread to other parts of the neighborhood.”

The burn area was approximately 60 feet wide and 70 feet long. The fire nearly spread to nearby residential dwellings and fences, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officer assisted with the investigation and is conducting a follow-up investigation.

Smith may also face weapons-related charges, the Sheriff’s Office added, since flare guns in California are considered firearms under some circumstances.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey praised the quick response of fire personnel as well as the “alert” resident who say the blaze and called 911.

“This was a classic example of citizens, law enforcement, and firefighters working together to mitigate a disaster in the making before it developed into a much more serious catastrophe,” Lopey said. “Chief Vela should also be commended for his actions that helped lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspect in this case.”

Anyone with information about this case, which is still under investigation, should call the Sheriff Office’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.