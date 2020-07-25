A new faith-based men's recovery home is on the Planning Commission agenda for a virtual meeting Tuesday. Commissioners will be asked to approve a conditional use permit for the project on Gemstone Street. The public is not allowed to attend in person but can take part via phone and watch the meeting online.

The Ridgecrest Restoration Ministry's new facility is intended to serve as an adjunct to a smaller facility already in existence, according to President Dakota Andekin.

"We actually launched about a year ago," Andekin said. "The first year was developing a leadership team. We started out of a residential home and now we are going to the planning commission to be able to use more beds" in the new facility.

The new facility on Gemstone Street would house 24 live-in residents. The older facility will then shift to housing eight for sober living.

Residents take part in a two-month faith-based program that also includes 12-step components. The current residential facility houses seven men, six residents and a live-in house manager who is also a graduate of the program. Andekin said plans include a facility for women in the future.

Neither facility is a state-licensed clinical facility but both will be faith-based facilities. Ridgecrest Restoration Ministries is a 501(c)3, Andekin said.

According to the brochure, the purpose of the Recovery Home is to provide short-term and/or long-term housing for people experiencing "temporary and circumstantial events caused by substance abuse, that can be changed through a commitment to the resources, classes provided by RRC and local resource agencies."

Residents will have to go through an application, interview process and background check as well as commit to fulfilling program requirements. Residents will also undergo initial and 30-day follow up drug test and random drug-testing.

The program for residents will include a combination of faith-based and addiction therapy activities daily, work therapy and family groups.

The cost of the program is $800 but scholarships are available. More information is available at 760-793-5385 at rvclife.org or on Facebook at Ridgecrest Restoration Ministries.

Andekin said he started the facility for personal reasons.

"I personally have experienced addiction and we see how it affects so many others so we want to see people free from it," he said.

The success rate of graduates has been encouraging in the first facility, said Andekin. "We have had a few people graduate and a couple of people come and go it's all new," he said. "We have had tremendous success in the few that we've had."

Andekin is raising money for the program with a GoFundMe fundraiser on his Facebook page.

Also on the Planning Commission agenda is consideration for a community garden on Haloid Avenue. There is also an item potentially amending municipal code zoning to allow hairdressers and barbers as well as food preparation businesses to get home occupation permits under certain conditions.

A tentative parcel map extension and a tract map extension for 42.17 acres on the northwest corner of Dolphin Street and Sunland Avenue are also on the agenda as well as a potential update to the municipal code regarding recreational vehicle parks.

The virtual meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at city hall. The public can participate solely by calling in to 760-499-5010.

The meeting will be live streamed at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live.

The Planning Commission agenda, minutes and video page can be accessed at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/272/Planning-Commission.