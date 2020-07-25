A Longview, Wash. couple was arrested Tuesday morning for possession of ammunition and weapons after the odor of burnt marijuana emitted from their vehicle, prompting a search when a sheriff's deputy stopped them on South Main Street, near Bruce Street in Yreka.

Lloyd Cooper, Jr., age 51, and Raina Cooper, 39, were determined to be previously convicted felons, according to a press release from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

They were stopped on July 21 just before 7 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said. When Deputy Rob Stewart smelled marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle, a search revealed a live shotgun, handgun, and rifle ammunition.

“A check with SCSO Dispatch revealed (Lloyd Cooper) was a convicted felon, which included at least one prior state prison sentence,” SCSO said. He was booked for being a previously convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

A search of Raina Cooper’s purse revealed two loaded handguns, the release added. She was arrested and booked for being in possession of the concealed, loaded handguns.

SCSO Deputy Brandon Howard and units from the Yreka Police Department assisted at the scene of the enforcement stop.

“This was an example of an alert deputy turning a routine traffic stop into a noteworthy arrest,” said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey. “It is also another example of the unfavorable outcomes that often occur when drug use is combined with the operation of a motor vehicle. The deputy’s actions led to illegally possessed firearms and ammunition being removed from our local streets. “

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about the incident should contact SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.