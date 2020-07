Theft report, warrant arrest

9:14 False Alarms

Occurred on Kern St.Disposition: False Alarm.

9:31 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Completed.

9:46 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Chase Bank, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:05 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:12 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Center St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:14 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at First St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:21 Medical Aid

Occurred on Third St.Disposition: Outside Assist.

4:00 False Alarms

Occurred on Vista Via Dr. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

5:40 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Gerges Chevron, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

6:12 Out of Control Juvenile

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:35 Theft under $50

Occurred at Countryside Car Wash on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

9:18 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Topper's Motel, E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

9:58 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St.Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on Loma Vista Av. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:03 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Moose Lodge, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:22 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at North St/Seventh St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:38 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:50 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred on Cherry Ln. Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:00 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. Disposition: Completed.

3:44 False Alarms

Occurred at Dr. Simonson O.D. on Center St. Disposition: False Alarm.