Thunderstorms produced strong, erratic winds Sunday that caused the Caldwell Fire to rapidly spread and more than triple in size to 43,749 acres at the Siskiyou-Modoc county border as it threatened to overrun the community of Tulelake.

As a result, the Modoc County Sheriff's Office on Sunday issued mandatory evacuations for the Tulelake area south of Higway 139 that includes County Road 120 to 124 and County Road 121 to 124. In addition, everyone living on property that borders the Modoc National Forest and Lava Beds National Monument have been told to leave.

Fire crews won't get a break Monday as a red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Forecasters predict the most lightning activity between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The fast-moving Caldwell Fire also led to the mandatory evacuation of the Medicine Lake Recreation Area as the blaze threatens to cross Roads 97 and 49 and "limit orderly exit of the area," forest officials said.

"The fire is not at the campgrounds yet, but it is headed that way," forest officials warn.

Fire managers have responded with 20 engines, five water tenders and three hand crews for a total of 60 firefighters.

The blaze has destroyed one structure and three outbuildings as of Monday morning.

The Caldwell Fire is part of the 46,082-acre July Complex of fires that was started by lightning on July 22 in the vicinity of Canby. The complex of fires was 20% contained while full containment estimated for Aug. 22. A total of 1,484 personnel have been assigned to the July Complex

Evacuation warnings cover the Copic, Panhandle and Peninsula areas south of Highway 139.

For the latest on evacuations and more, go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/6881/52708/.

Crews on Monday planned to continue building direct and indirect fire lines while holding and improving existing lines. The flames are burning dry, tall grasses, brush and timber.

Crews have been able to build fire lines around the Allen and Dalton fires in the July Complex.

Here's what we know about the other Northern California blazes, including the Gold, Hog, Badger and Platina fires, as of Monday.

Gold Fire

The Gold Fire — at 21,870 acres — is another large wildfire burning in northeastern California. It was 55% contained south of Adin in Lassen County, up from 45% containment Sunday.

The blaze has destroyed eight structures. It's threatening spotted owl habitat along with private residences and ranches. Commercial operations that are in danger include agriculture, livestock and timber.

A combined community meeting and press conference will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Adin Community Center, 609 Highway 299. Agency officials hope to livestream the meeting on the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's Lassen-Modoc Unit Facebook page.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders and warnings. For the latest on evacuations and more, go to https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/7/20/gold-fire/.

Lassen Community College remains the evacuation center.

Here are the road closures for the Gold Fire:

Ash Valley Road at Rail Canyon

Ash Valley Road west of Williams Road

Forest Service Road 38N04 at Highway 139

Hog Fire

Firefighters continued to make progress on containment lines around the Hog Fire in southern Lassen County.

The 9,545-acre fire stayed the same size on Monday from Sunday, while containment grew from 60% from 52%.

Fire officials reported the fire destroyed two structures.

All evacuation orders have been lifted with the exception of U.S. Forest Service closures and restricted areas. County Road A-1 is closed north of the water tanks.

For Cal Fire's full list of evacuations, road closures and more, go to https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/7/18/hog-fire/.

Platina Fire

Firefighters had the Platina Fire 99% contained as of Cal Fire's latest report on Sunday. The fire remained at 340 acres.

Crews are mopping up and making sure fire lines are holding.

The wildland blaze started before 4 p.m. July 19 at Platina and Big Foot roads in southwest Shasta County.

Five firefighters have been treated and released after they suffered minor injuries. Cal Fire is investigating the fire's cause.

For the latest stats and orders from Cal Fire, go to https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/7/19/platina-fire/.

Badger Fire

The Badger Fire north of Yreka in Siskiyou County held at 557 acres and was 95% contained Monday.

Road closures remain in the area.

The blaze started July 18 at Badger Mountain and Hawkinsville-Humbug roads. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Cal Fire said.

For the latest orders related to the fire, go to https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/7/18/badger-fire/.

Mike Chapman is a reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash.