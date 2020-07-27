Concern over the deaths of two Black men — George Floyd in Minneapolis and Malcolm Harsch in Victorville — have led to the formation of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Citizen Workgroup program.

Dr. Derek King, the assistant superintendent of student services at Excelsior Charter Schools, told the Daily Press the workgroups will consist of community leaders and Sheriff’s station officials who will meet monthly in an effort to improve community relations between law enforcement and the public.

"These groups will be duplicated across the county and will serve as a systemic and ongoing communication loop that will greatly improve the connectivity between residents and their local Sheriff’s station," King said. "We’re hoping this model of bilateral communication will extend beyond the tenure of our current generation."

The citizen workgroup program was established by King and Undersheriff Shannon Dicus as a result of collaborative efforts among community partners concerned over the deaths of Floyd and Harsch.

Both deaths occurred in May and sparked local and nationwide tension between the public and law enforcement, King said.

Floyd died May 25 at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer. His death was ruled a homicide by the county medical examiner, who found that the 46-year-old died as a result of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by "law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

Harsch was found hanging in a tree near a homeless encampment near Zenda and Seventh streets after deputies responded the morning of May 31 to a report of a man who had hung himself. Harsch’s family, who initially disputed that the 38-year-old had hung himself, prompted detectives to inquire further into his death.

Surveillance video was later released showing Harsch hanging himself.

Apple Valley will serve as the testing ground for the pilot workgroup that will begin meeting on Sept 21, said King, who first shared the idea of the citizen workgroup program with Dicus.

"I appreciate the commitment of our community and business leaders to become further engaged in intentional dialogue with our Sheriff Department," 1st District Supervisor Robert Lovingood told the Daily Press. "This is an opportunity to facilitate important conversations with the ultimate purpose of best benefitting our citizens."

Lovingood added that this improved connectivity involving the two groups will be a balanced approach for the vital health and well-being of the community.

Workgroup members will include city leaders, such as the city manager, public information officer and city staffers. Sheriff’s station personnel will including a captain or lieutenant. Community members will also be included.

Other workgroup members may include school district administrators, student leaders, chamber of commerce directors, nonprofit leaders, county staffers and others.

Helping King and Dicus to form the program include Sheriff John McMahon, Lovingood, Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Jason Cunningham, Town Manager Doug Robertson, 1st District Director Regina Bell and the Sheriff’s Department Board of Chiefs.

"We, as an organization, have always recognized the importance of developing and maintaining trusting relationships within the communities we serve," McMahon said in a statement. "I am excited about the formation and piloting of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Citizen Workgroup in Apple Valley."

McMahon said he has great expectations of what the group can and will accomplish in Apple Valley and he anticipates the citizen workgroups will become mainstays in the other communities the department serves.

"Through open and honest dialogue and community engagement, we will strengthen relationships and build trust and better understanding across all of our jurisdictions," Mahon said.

Discussion topics may include operational policies by the Sheriff’s Department, including chokeholds/strangleholds, violations of de-escalation policies and warnings given before a shooting, King said.

Following Floyd’s death, Lovingood invited a group of leaders from the Black community and Sheriff’s Department to discuss the impact and climate in the High Desert.

An additional meeting was convened by King as the High Desert community worked to process local concern after the May 31 death of Harsch.

Harsch’s death sparked outrage and allegations of lynching as another Black man, Robert Fuller, was also found hanging from a tree on June 10 in Palmdale. Fuller’s death was, like Harsh’s, ultimately ruled a suicide.

In June, about 150 protesters in front of Victorville City Hall asked for more scrutiny into the hanging death Harsch and urge the defunding of law enforcement so that money could be used for other services.

Sgt. Steve Allen with the Victorville’s Sheriff’s Station said questions from Harsch’s family prompted detectives to inquire further into the man’s death.

Although an external autopsy turned up no evidence of foul play, a full autopsy was later performed on June 12, according to officials.

Allen said the cause of death was still pending a toxicology report, but would likely result in the finding of suicide. On June 18 and 19, the Sheriff’s Department released the video from two local surveillance cameras showing that Harsch hanged himself.

"These two recent meetings were a catalyst for continued conversations, which led to the idea of citizen workgroups being established in each local municipality in order to continue information sharing," Lovingood’s office said.

The workgroup will meet monthly for about 90 minutes on town-owned property to discuss relevant concerns and relay information to the resident groups that they support. Meeting minutes will be posted on the town and Sheriff’s department website, King said.

For more information or to participate in a workgroup, contact Lovingood’s office at 760-995-8100 or visit www.sbcounty.gov/bosd1/RequestForms/ContactUs.

Reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227, RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com, Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.