Kern's death toll rises to 135

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to increase rapidly in Taft and the rest of Kern County.

The Kern County Health Department on Tuesday reported 33 more confirmed cases in the Taft area, six new cases in Maricopa and one new case in the Fellows-Derby Acres area since Monday.

For the county, there were 1,893 new cases and 12 deaths reported Tuesday.

Public Health Director Matt Constantine told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that many of the cases reported today are delayed results from tests conducted several weeks ago.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March, 16,906 cases have been confirmed in the county.

The Kern County death toll stands at 135. There are now 11,164 confirmed COVID-19 cases isolating at home and 197 people hospitalized. That is an increase of 22 people hospitalized since Monday, according to health department figures.

To date, 5,399 people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kern County have recovered.

Taft now has 179 total COVID-19 cases and 112 of them are active wth 67 people recovered.

Maricopa now has 10 total case with three recoveries and seven active cases. The Fellows-Derby Acres are has one active case and one recovered.

The health department reported a new case in the Tupman area, the first reported there.

Despite the rapidly growing number of cases in the Taft area (the 93268 zip code has a population of 17,620), other similar-sized communities in the county are faring worse.

The Arvin area includes 22,471 people and has 531 total cases and 325 active cases.

Lamont, with 16,969 people, has 521 total cases and 312 active cases.

Shafter (population 20,710) has 676 total cases and 497 total cases and Wasco (population 27,552) has 704 total cases and 544 active cases.







