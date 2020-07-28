Authorities on Tuesday identified a four-year-old Apple Valley boy who died after he allegedly ingested a controlled substance.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials in a statement said that Logan Alan Pittman was pronounced dead at a local hospital on July 23.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies from the Apple Valley station responded to St. Joseph’s Health, St. Mary at approximately 10:45 a.m. regarding an unresponsive child.

"Despite life-saving measures performed by medical staff for over an hour, (Pittman) was pronounced deceased," Sheriff’s officials said.

Meanwhile, the boy’s stepfather Anthony Edwards Williams, 31, of Apple Valley, posted bail last week and was released from custody.

Williams was taken into custody that same day in the 21000 block of Laguna Road after homicide detectives were requested to investigate.

He was booked on suspicion of child endangerment likely to result in great bodily injury or death, booking records show.

A search of court records did not show that any criminal charges have been filed against Williams.

Authorities said investigators are not releasing any more information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Max Kunzman at 909-387-3589.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800-782-7436 or visit www.WeTip.com.