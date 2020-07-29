The Yreka California Highway Patrol acknowledged two Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Award winners: Officer David Barone and Officer Richard Villapudua.

Barone arrested 51 DUI drivers during the MADD year. He transferred to the Yreka CHP Area in December of 2019 from the CHP Humboldt Area.

Villapudua had 26 DUI arrest during the MADD year. You may recognize him as the 2019 Yreka CHP Officer of the Year. In total, the Yreka CHP had 139 DUI arrests in 2019, and so far in 2020, 82 DUI arrests.

In 2019, their jurisdiction had three DUI fatal crashes, which is lower than past years. “We are working hard to reduce that number to zero,” Yreka CHP said.