Ronald Anthony Annello, 1938-2020, passed away in late June after an extended illness. He was loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

He was the only son of Ron and Mary Annello and a grandson of immigrant grandparents. His grandparents Salido emigrated from Spain via Hawaii and grandparents Annello came from Sicily via Ellis Island. They came for a better life for themselves and for their families.

Much of his youth was either lived in Monterey, San Francisco or Antioch, California. After the Marines he married the love of his youth, Charlotte. They had two children: Laura and John. With sorrow all have predeceased him.

Ron had many exciting adventures during his life, however, one stands out. As a young man, he danced on the Dick Clark American Bandstand TV program. Because dancing was a vital aspect of his life, he met the love of his mature years and married Ernestine Mora. Almost every weekend would find them at a club dancing together. Together they joyfully invested their life in loving each other and raising children and grandchildren. Sorrowfully Ernestine has predeceased Ron.

Ron had many non-family joys too: football, especially the 49ers, barbecuing, old classic cars, car shows, repairing cars for people with friend Larry, eating spicy food and lemon meringue pie, taking grandchildren to high school dances and games and he just loved to talk with everyone.

He is survived by daughter Linda (Dave) Book; granddaughters Jessica Book and Angela Adkison of Yreka, Tamara McGiffin of Reno and Nicole McGiffin of Arcata; great grandchildren Charlotte and Jack Fernandez of Yreka and many cousins. He will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held on August 6, 2020, at the KRCE Campground Lodge, Copco Road, Hornbrook.