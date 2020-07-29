Roy C. Hardy, born in Texas in 1947, passed away peacefully at his home in Yreka on July 16, 2020.

After attending high school in Redding, Roy worked for several companies in the logging industry. In the early 80s Roy had the privilege of being asked by Delano Acord to become partners; resulting in the formation of A & H Logging and Northstate Timber companies.

Roy’s wish was to “thank his family and friends for all their kindness and help to achieve his endeavors. May God bless your family as He has blessed ours.”

His family also thanks Madrone Hospice for their help and kindness.

Roy is survived by his wife, Barbara; son John of New Mexico; an uncle; an aunt; and numerous cousins in Texas.

Per Roy’s request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.