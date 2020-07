Code enforcement activity, reckless driving, warrant arrests

7:17 Animal Control

Occurred on McKinley St. Disposition: Completed.

8:48 Animal Control

Occurred at Taft High School on Wildcat Wy. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:57 Reckless Driving

Occurred at Wildcat Wy/San Emidio St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

10:00 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Rails To Trails/Second St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:26 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Frosty King, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:31 Probation / Parole Search 2007280013

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:24 Suspicious Circumstances 2007280014

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:34 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

1:44 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:50 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:58 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Jackson's Auto Repair, Third St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:01 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

2:38 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Ash St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:03 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on E. Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

3:15 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

4:01 911 Hang-up

Occurred at Messenger Automotive on Center St. Disposition: Completed.

4:29 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:39 Pedestrian Check 2007280029

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:56 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Lexington Av, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:33 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Franklin Av, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:22 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at General Production Service on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

6:46 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St/Ash St, Ford City. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:50 Traffic Stop9

Officer initiated activity at Center St/Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:01 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St/Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:13 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Date St/Buchanan St, Ford City. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).



9:19 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Harrison St, Ford City. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:22 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at 7-11, Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:26 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Ash St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:51 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Crystal St/Rose Av, South Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:02 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Main St/Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:31 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Gas Wars on Center St. Disposition: Report Taken.

11:08 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred on Terrace Dr. Disposition: Completed.

11:30 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Philippine St, Taft Heights South alley. Disposition: Completed.

11:59 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sinclair Station, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:17 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:41 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:58 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:37 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Gas Wars, Center St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

4:36 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Gas Wars, Center St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.