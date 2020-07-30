All evacuation orders lifted

The Branch Fire that broke out in the California Valley Tuesday afternoon is 3,022 acres and 82 percent contained, Cal Fire said Thursday morning.

All evacuation orders were lifted at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

By then, the fire had burned two structures and 10 outbuildings, Cal Fire said.

The fire broke out in the area of Branch Mountain Road and Soda Lake Road Tuesday afternoon and spread rapidly, forcing the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate Belmont Trail from Soda Lake Road to Branch Mountain Road and from Belmont Trail to Greybriar Trail for about 24 hours.

By 7 p.m. it had burned an estimated 2,500 acres. Firefighters worked through the night and all day Wednesday to finally get a handle on the fire.