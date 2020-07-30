Sleeping man awoken by neighbors, escapes flames

Fire caused major damage to a South Taft home at midday Thursday.

The fire burned much of a mobile home at 315 Naylor Avenue.

Firefighters found much of the south section of the structure involved in fire when they arrived.

A man was sleeping in the house when the fire broke out, Kern County Fire Battalion Chief Cary Wright said, but he was woken by neighbors and fled the fire uninjured.

A dog was not so fortunate and was badly injured.

No cause has been determined yet.

Wright said three other people lived in the home and all are now homeless. The Red Cross has been notified and the man at the house was given a $250 SAVE (Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency) car to help with emergency expenses.

The fire was reported at 12:49 p.m. and a second alarm was dispatched, with six engines and two ladder trucks sent to the scene. Firefighters cleared the scene just before 3 p.m.





