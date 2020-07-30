YHS performing arts teacher and “Pirates” director Eric Seiler said the group held out hope the play could move forward after the COVID-19 pandemic struck. “I always believed this could happen,” Seiler said. “I realized it was possible, so I said let’s do it.”

Things were bustling in Yreka High School’s rehearsal room on a normally quiet summer day last Wednesday.

The cast of “Pirates of Penzance,” went through dance steps and practiced songs by the piano as they rehearsed to ready themselves for audiences after a four-month delay.

An impressively constructed pirate ship sat in the room for Act 1 – the set for the second act was housed in the next room.

YHS performing arts teacher and “Pirates” director Eric Seiler said the group held out hope the play could move forward after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“I always believed this could happen,” Seiler said. “I realized it was possible, so I said let’s do it.”

About two weeks ago, they got approval from the Friends of Hibbard Field to perform the play outdoors at Hibbard Field in Yreka this week. The play will now be held July 30 to Aug. 2 outdoors at 8 p.m. each night.

The cast and crew have been hard at work refreshing themselves with the complicated musical as they prepare for opening night this Friday.

Martin Bichinsky, who graduated in June and plays the part of Sam, said it was tough when the play was called off in March.

“I cried,” he said. “This was something I was looking forward to doing my senior year.”

He is ecstatic he and his fellow cast members can share this play with the community.

“It means a lot for us,” he said.

Each performance will be limited to 100 guests, and will be in compliance with county and school district guidelines, Seiler said.

He made it clear is that since the school is not in regular session, that this is more of community performance, especially since many of the actors are now alumni instead of seniors.

“I’m excited. Everyone is working really hard. I’m pleased a lot of our cast could return and be able to finally perform,” Seiler said.

The performance will feature a full orchestra and a cast made up of almost all Yreka High students and some who graduated in June. The stage movement will be distanced, Seiler said.

Seiler expressed gratitude to the Friends of Hibbard for approving them performing at the field and all their support, as well as the support from YHS and the community.

There were some conflicts due to previous summer commitments, and some students and parents were concerned about performing during a pandemic. Therefore, eight original cast members will not participate. This included the lead role of The Pirate King.

Fortunately, Seiler said Yreka High 2018 graduate Matt Shadwell, who was a member of the theater department at YHS, and is now a student at College of the Siskiyous agreed to step into the role at short notice.

Shadwell admitted it was an exciting and scary proposition but decided to take a leap of fate and go for it.

“I’ve thrown myself into it, and (I’m) working really hard with everyone to be ready,” he said. “I love being back and having the chance to perform this role and be part of this.”

Also, coming in to play a part of a ward is 2019 YHS graduate Anna Freudenburg, who played Mary Poppins in the spring of 2019.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://yhsperformingarts.ludus.com/index.php .

Ticket holders from the canceled shows can use their tickets on the corresponding nights, Seiler said.

StageAgent’s website summarizes the show as follows:

Gilbert and Sullivan’s most popular show, “The Pirates of Penzance,” is a rollicking, delightfully funny tale of a band of soft-tempered pirates.

Mistakenly apprenticed to a pirate (instead of a pilot) by his nursemaid Ruth at the age of eight, the handsome Frederic is now 21 and, though quite fond of the group of joyous and fun-loving pirates, chooses to abandon his profession and “lead a blameless life henceforth,” dedicating himself instead to their eradication.

Shortly after leaving them, he encounters a gaggle of beautiful maidens (one of whom, Mabel, steals his heart) and their father, the eccentric Major-General.

The whole group has a run-in with the pirates themselves before escaping on the false premise that the Major-General is an orphan – a fact these tenderhearted pirates simply cannot help but take into account, given the fact that the majority of them are orphans themselves and “know what it’s like.”

Just as Frederic is ready to lead a band of lily-livered policemen to take out the Pirate King and his men, a secret is uncovered that will change his fate forever, but, naturally, all comes out right in the end. Beloved since its premiere in 1879, “The Pirates of Penzance” ... is a delightful farce of a classic that is fun for all ages.”

The performance features the following actors in their perspective roles:

Grant Bahen: Frederic

Anna Freudenburg: Ward

Martin Bichinsky: Sam

Kayleigh Briscoe: Ward/Police

Kaeleigh Caswell: Ward

Cole Chapman: Pirate

Remy Cottrell: Pirate/Police

Marissa Derra: Ward/Police

Aryana Deveraux Kate

Grace Giordanengo: Mabel

Grace Gomes: Ward/Police

Odin Holloway: Major General Stanley

Chris Hopper: Pirate

Matt Shadwell: Pirate King

Lillian Johnston: Ruth

Jordan Linsley: Edith

Kobi Murakami: Sergeant of Police/Pirate

GJ Perkins: Pirate

Nichole Taylor: Ward/Police

Alma Williams: Ward