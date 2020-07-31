Smoke and flames peaked over the Argus Range on Wednesday afternoon and into the night with conditions remaining the same throughout the majority of Thursday.

“NAWS China Lake emergency crews have responded to a remote-range wildland fire. Emergency crews remain on site and continue the response,” the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake posted in an official statement on Facebook.

Multiple aircraft were seen flying toward the smoke on Thursday at around 10:30 a.m. and again throughout the afternoon, though it is unconfirmed if they were assisting with the fire.

Temperatures reached 109 on Thursday afternoon with winds reaching speeds of 18 mph. Friday is slated to be even hotter and windier with a 111 high and wind speeds potentially hitting 30 mph, according to weather.com.

“The safety and security of those that work and live at NAWS China Lake remains the top priority,” NAWS China Lake said.

Updates will be provided online as more information does become available regarding the status of the fire.