KCDPH figures say Taft now has 132 active cases

Another 20 COVID-19 cases were reported in Taft on Thursday and 10 more on Friday, raising the total to 209 in the 93268 zip code.

The Kern County Health Department reported that 67 have recovered, leaving Taft with 132 active cases.

Overall, Kern County added 1,067 new cases on Thursday and 924 on Friday and the number of people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 rose to 224.

Five additional deaths were reported over the past two days, and the county's death toll stands at 140.

To date, 19,335 people have been infected by coronavirus with 5,593 people already recovered and 13,368 people recovering at home.

Elsewhere on the Westside, Maricopa added two new cases for a total of 12 with three recoveries.

No new cases were reported in other parts of the area.